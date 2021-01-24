Funeral arrangements have been set for Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron.
Aaron died Friday at the age of 86. A visitation will be held on Tuesday. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church.
CBS46 is told former President Bill Clinton will be in attendance.
