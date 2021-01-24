National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 29: Baseball icon Henry Aaron looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 Jim McIsaac

Funeral arrangements have been set for Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron. 

Aaron died Friday at the age of 86. A visitation will be held on Tuesday. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church. 

CBS46 is told former President Bill Clinton will be in attendance. 

 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.