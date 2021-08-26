HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Arrangements have been announced for Hall County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer Deputy Chris Bachelor, who passed away due to COVID-19 complications.
His funeral service will be held Monday, August 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Place Church.
Officer Bachelor's Obituary was posted to Facebook:
Christopher Jay "Chris" Bachelor, 42 of Maysville passed away Wednesday August 25, 2021 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Chris had lived in Jackson County for the past 16 years. A graduate of Banks County High School Class of 1991, Chris was employed by the Hall County Sheriff's Department, working the last 6 years as the SRO at C.W. Davis Middle School. He was a former deputy with the Madison County and Barrow County Sheriff's Office. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He was a huge animal lover.
Survivors include his wife, Heather Lee Bachelor, daughter, Reagan Kingslee Bachelor, mother, Shirley H. Bachelor, all of Maysville; sisters, Marie Jenkins, Monroe; Layne Banks (Tony), Clarkesville; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Teresa and Greg Guest, Gillsville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dusty and Natasha Parson, Boise, Idaho; grandparents-in-law; Harvey and Sadie Wilson, Gillsville; nieces and nephews; Anthony, Andrew, Amy and Courtney. A number of other relatives also survive along with his Sheriff Department family.
Chris is preceded in death by his father, Richard Weyman Bachelor, grandparents, The Rev. & Mrs. Jesse Hayes and a niece, Anita.
Funeral services will be held Monday August 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Place Church. Rev. Samuel Parson will officiate. Interment will follow in the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday August 29, 2021 at Little & Davenport Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and again Monday at Christ Place Church from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to a college fund account set up for his daughter Reagan. This is can be mailed to, Alex W. Cannon, Attorney at Law, 571 Overlook Dr., NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30318.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so here.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
