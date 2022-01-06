ATLANTA (CBS46) -- To celebrate the life and legacy of former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in his honor.
The Atlanta native and University of Georgia alumni served the state from 1977 to 2019. He began his time in the Georgia House of Representatives before being elected to the State Senate in 1993. In 1999, he was elected to the United States House of Representatives and served until 2004 when he was elected to the United States Senate.
In the Senate, he was known as an effective, behind-the-scenes consensus builder. His own views on flashpoint issues such as abortion became more conservative over the years as Georgia’s own politics shifted from blue to red.
In 2015, Isakson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He remained in office until the end of 2019, retiring two years before his term ended.
His funeral will be held at the United Methodist Church along Peachtree Road, NE in Atlanta. Visitation will precede the funeral and take place between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, all guests are required to wear a mask during the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Isakson's nonprofit, The Isakson Initiative, which is dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia.
