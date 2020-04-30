COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The funeral for Smyrna Police officer Christopher Ewing, killed in the line of duty in a crash on April 20, is underway at Truist Park.
“I have before me a prepared written statement that no chief ever wants to make,” said Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett in a statement shortly after the incident took place. “Last night (April 20) at 11:09 p.m., officer Christopher Ewing was killed in the line of duty.”
The 34-year-old was killed in a car crash near South Cobb Drive and Oak Drive. Police said Robert Lorenzo Cox failed to yield while turning left and smashed into Ewing’s police cruiser.
“As of 5:57 a.m. (April 21), I can tell you that Robert Lorenzo Cox of Duluth, Georgia was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle.”
Cox is also charged with several other misdemeanors and felonies including driving under the influence and tampering with evidence. A warrant states he removed two corona beer bottles from his SUV, one of them opened, and threw them away at a nearby gas station before police arrived on scene.
Officer Ewing was a married father of three. He served in the Air Force before joining the police department. He was with the Smyrna Police Department for two years.
Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett's FULL statement:
"Instead of talking about Mr. Cox, I want to tell you about Officer "Christopher Eric Ewing". Officer Ewing was a two- year veteran of the Smyrna Police Department having served on nights in the Uniform Patrol Division. Officer Ewing was also a United States Air Force Veteran currently serving in the reserves. Officer Ewing was married and had three beautiful children. Officer Ewing had recently received a lifesaving award and had applied for the DUI task force.As Chief, I can tell you this hits home and it hurts! We are asking that you keep Officer Ewing's family and his Smyrna Police family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to cope with our loss."
FUNERAL PLANS
Officer Ewing’s funeral will be held on Friday, May 01, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. inside Truist Park and will be open to public safety personnel only. Click here to watch the funeral on the Smyrna PD Facebook page
Smyrna Police and the Atlanta Braves have put in place extensive safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those include:
- Only public safety personnel may enter the stadium. No members of the public or the media will be permitted to enter.
- Every person entering the facility will be required to wear a protective mask for the entirety of the event.
- Entry points to the facility will be staffed by representatives of the Department of Homeland Security, who will check the temperature of every person entering the park; persons with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be turned away.
- Attendees will be seated two seats apart from one another, and on alternating rows of the stadium.
- Portable hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the facility, accessible to attendees.
- Attendees will receive instructions and reminders to maintain appropriate social distancing before the event, as they arrive, as they take their seats, and before and while they exit the stadium.
- Smyrna City employees will be on-hand to provide direction to attendees and ensure proper seating.
MOTORCADE
A motorcade of police and emergency vehicles will escort the hearse carrying Officer Ewing from the funeral home to Truist Park. The public invited to line the route to pay their respects.
Motorcade to depart at 9:00 a.m. along the following route:
- Church Street to Atlanta Road
- South on Atlanta Road
- East on Spring Street
- Across Cobb Parkway (US 41) onto Circle 75 Parkway
- Onto Battery Avenue to Truist Park
Road Closures
Several roads closed from 9:00 a.m. until approximately 10:15 a.m.
- Atlanta Road closed between Fleming Street and Concord/Spring Roads (Includes the intersections of: Hawthorne St., Hill St., Powder Springs St., Village Green Cir., Spring Street, West Spring St., and Church St.)
- Spring Road between Atlanta Road and Cobb Parkway (Includes the intersections of: Village Pkwy., Campbell Rd., Cumberland Blvd., and several residential side-streets)
- Cobb Parkway (US 41) will be closed at Spring Road while the procession crosses Cobb Parkway
- Circle 75 Parkway will be closed between Windy Ridge Parkway and Cobb Parkway
- Church Street will be closed from Davis Street to Atlanta Road
