ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nearly one week after the body of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford was found in a DeKalb County park, her family and friends gathered in an Athens church to remember a life that was cut short, allegedly at the hands of her roommate and the roommate's boyfriend.
"She was smart, brilliant and beautiful and hardworking," Rev. Markel Hutchins said during the Saturday service at Hill Chapel Baptist Church. "And while three weeks ago few people knew her name, today her name is great."
Speakers at the service included friends, officials from several municipalities, the Clark Atlanta University President and Crawford's siblings.
"She's now living through us and I'm living for her, " said one of Crawford's sisters. "Long live Lex."
Those who knew and loved Crawford described a loving, caring and special young woman.
"Lex, you are special," Khadijah Grier, a friend of Crawford's, said. "You are one of the sweetest people I have ever met."
Crawford, 21, was reported missing by her mother, Tammy Crawford, on Nov. 1. After a few days were spent searching the area, one of the suspects in her disappearance, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, confessed in an interview and led police to her body. Brantley was charged with malice murder, along with his girlfriend, Jordyn Jones, 21, who was Crawford’s roommate.
According to the report from Fulton Superior Court, Crawford was murdered after a fight with Jones. Brantley got involved in the fight, according to the documents, choking Crawford with his hands, while Jones suffocated her with a trash bag.
The week prior to Crawford’s murder, she filed a police report accusing Jones' boyfriend, Brantley, of sexually assaulting her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.