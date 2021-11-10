ATLANTA (CBS46) — The funeral plans have been released for Officer Paramhans Desai.
A viewing will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Henry County Performing Arts Center at 37 Lemon Street, McDonough.
The service will begin promptly at 11.
Citizens wanting to show respect for Officer Desai and his family are encouraged t line the following streets:
Along North Ola Road between Ola High School and Hwy 81
Along Highway 81 between North Ola Road and John Frank Ward
Along John Frank Ward between Hwy 81 and Lemon Street
Along Lemon Street to entrance of the Henry County Performing Arts Center
The police department is asking citizens to be in place by 8:30 a.m.
The Henry County Police Department officer was reportedly killed by Jordan Jackson, who killed himself before he could be arrested on Tuesday night.
The incident started when Officer Desai, 38, responded to a domestic call on Nov. 4. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died.
Desai worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the DeKalb County Police Department before joining the Henry County Police Department on October 19, 2020.
The officer was married and had two small children.
