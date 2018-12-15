DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Officers from all over metro Atlanta lined up their cruisers and motorcycles in front of the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Men and women in uniform came ready to escort a fallen officer to his hometown in Habersham County.
“We are a brotherhood,” said State Trooper Chad Johnson. “People have heard the saying it’s a thin blue line and it is. It’s a senseless shooting, senseless incident.”
The GBI said 24-year-old Edgar Flores was shot and killed by a man he’d pulled over.
It all unfolded on Thursday. The GBI says Flores pulled 33-year-old Brandon Taylor over on Candler Road. Officers said Taylor got out of his car and ran from Flores. Officers said Taylor then opened fire and shot Flores several times.
“I’m just going to stay right here and once they come out I’ll give them my salute and everything,” said Roger Ware. “That’s normally what I like to do.”
Ware had never met Flores but told reporter Ashley Thompson that he felt a connection to him.
“I live in Gwinnett County and so I got up and got dressed and came down because again, being a 24 year military guy, of course been through a lot of these with my military friends, I wanted to come honor the officer.”
“I just felt I should be down here and I should be a part of this,” said Johnson.
Like Flores, Johnson is also from Habersham county. He came to pay his respects while being reminded of the dangers his line of work holds.
“We all know when we do this job, what we face every day,” he said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Flores’ body was taken to the Whitfield Funeral Home in Baldwin.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family.
