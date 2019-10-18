LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46/CNN) A funeral will take place Friday for a Master Sergeant from Georgia who recently passed away from injuries sustained during a 2009 shooting in Iraq.
Master Sergeant Mark Allen, 46, of Loganville, Georgia, was severely wounded in 2009 when he and other soldiers looked for Bowe Bergdahl, a fellow soldier who deserted his post and was captured by the Taliban.
In a Facebook post, Allen's wife Shannon wrote, "I'm heartbroken to let you all know that my husband passed away peacefully yesterday morning with his family by his side. Over ten years ago, he sustained a severe head injury while serving in Afghanistan, which caused him lifelong health problems. These past few months, he has faced some significant illnesses, and his body was finally ready to rest."
In 2017, Shannon Allen testified at Bergdahl's sentencing hearing at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, about her husband's injuries and the hardships it caused for her family. She said he'd had about 20 surgeries, needed scores of medicines, vitamins and supplies and required nursing care 24 hours a day.
Allen's funeral begins at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Snellville. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville.
