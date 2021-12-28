WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) — Dozens of family and friends attended the funeral service for Robbie Roper on Tuesday morning.
The service for the 18-year-old high school football star was held at Woodstock Baptist Church.
"Robbie, I promise to love you for the rest of my life and live for you," Annie Bowers, Roper's girlfriend, said. "You always told me we were going to be together forever and I'm more than grateful and honored to say I got to be your forever."
It was an emotional day for those who knew Robbie Roper. The 18-year-old Roswell high school football star died unexpectedly after complications with a medical procedure. Many of his loved ones spoke at the funeral this morning @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/8QMSvUenO8— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) December 28, 2021
The senior standout unexpectedly passed away after complications with a medical procedure.
Roper was the quarterback for Roswell High School, where just weeks ago, he led the team to the quarterfinals of the state high school playoffs.
But football was only a part of who Roper was, according to a community that will miss the teen greatly.
"He was loved by so many and impacted our community so much," one of Roper's close friends said during the service.
Roper had multiple college football scholarship offers.
A scholarship fund started in Roper's memory has now raised nearly $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.