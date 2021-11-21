ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Funeral services for Amber Hicks and Justin Hicks, the couple who was murdered in their Acworth home Wednesday, are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The service will take place at His Hands Church followed by an interment at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens at 4355 Hwy. 92 in Acworth.
Friends are invited to visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 22, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 23, 2021 at His Hands Church.
The obituary for Amber Hicks can be found here.
The obituary for Justin Hicks can be found here.
