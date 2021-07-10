KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46)—Funeral arrangements have been announced for Gene Siller, the metro Atlanta golf pro who was shot and killed at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw July 3.
According to his obituary, Siller's funeral will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church Monday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private family burial.
Siller, 46, of Cumming, was married with two sons.
“Wherever he was, people looked up to and respected Gene. He was authentic, genuine, kind, and a friend to all,” according to his obituary.
In lieu of flowers his family has asked for donations to be made to the Gene Siller Memorial Grant created by the Georgia PGA Foundation.
This grant will provide financial assistance to competitive junior golfers in need throughout the state of Georgia.
