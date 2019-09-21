DADE Co (CBS46) -- What's in your wallet?
The Dade County Sheriff's Office posted a warning Saturday about fake money that's showing up in circulation in North Georgia.
If you look at it, it's pretty easy to tell it's not real. The bills have Asian markings on them as well as a stripe in the corner.
The sheriff says the bills are used for training in other countries.
It's not illegal to have it, just to try to buy stuff with it.
