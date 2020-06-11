ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The women behind viral voting rant is CEO of the Mindful Living Network Dr. Kathleen Hall.

An activist, a teacher and a stress expert. Outraged because she says she couldn’t cast her vote.

“Dear God we did not vote. I want you all to know that you’re not coming up in line because we voted... they all went what ...and I went no, everybody’s leaving because we’ve been waiting hours and hours and we keep getting lies about what the problem is,” says Dr. Hall in the video. 

Hall says in that moment she felt nothing but frustration and despair.

“When I saw that I was freaked out that I had gotten that outraged. I was overwhelmed, but then I shifted to compassion about my despair.”

Local Taylar Smith is the woman that recorded the video.

“I just wanted to give people a glimpse of what is going on at our location,” says Smith.

Smith says she’s glad someone spoke up.

“She’s using her voice to let people know that this isn’t right, you know. I feel like it feels good as an African-American female to have an ally to have somebody that’s on your side,” she adds.

Dr. Hall says change must come before November’s general election.

“If we can send somebody to the moon we can get this right.”

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.