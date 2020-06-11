ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The women behind viral voting rant is CEO of the Mindful Living Network Dr. Kathleen Hall.
BREAKING NEWS: Voters outraged because they can’t vote. @cbs46 Voting machines are down & systems aren’t working all over #Atlanta Some people have left the polls because the line has NOT moved since 6 A.M. pic.twitter.com/QfJ8fxz5TQ— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 9, 2020
An activist, a teacher and a stress expert. Outraged because she says she couldn’t cast her vote.
“Dear God we did not vote. I want you all to know that you’re not coming up in line because we voted... they all went what ...and I went no, everybody’s leaving because we’ve been waiting hours and hours and we keep getting lies about what the problem is,” says Dr. Hall in the video.
Hall says in that moment she felt nothing but frustration and despair.
“When I saw that I was freaked out that I had gotten that outraged. I was overwhelmed, but then I shifted to compassion about my despair.”
Local Taylar Smith is the woman that recorded the video.
“I just wanted to give people a glimpse of what is going on at our location,” says Smith.
Smith says she’s glad someone spoke up.
“She’s using her voice to let people know that this isn’t right, you know. I feel like it feels good as an African-American female to have an ally to have somebody that’s on your side,” she adds.
Dr. Hall says change must come before November’s general election.
“If we can send somebody to the moon we can get this right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.