ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia cleared the way Thursday for a plan that would include possible staffing reductions and furloughs due to the expected loss of state money due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board’s move was needed as all 26 colleges and universities in its system will have to develop a new spending plan for the 2021 fiscal year that includes a mandatory 14 percent reduction in spending from the 2020 fiscal year. This translates to a loss of $361 million across the university system.
The Board instructed colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia to take furlough days, pay reductions, or other moves.
Specifically, staff at all 26 schools as the University System Office will be mandated to take a minimum number of days of unpaid time off depending on salary range, except or those with the lowest base salary. The Board of Regents said this means either four or eight furlough days depending on their salary. Those with the highest base salaries will be required to take 16 furlough days, or the equivalent of a 6.2% pay reduction.
The Board said the Chancellor and all Presidents at every University System of Georgia school will take the equivalent of a 10 percent pay reduction which includes 26 furlough days in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Board said schools “may also need to adjust staffing levels to meet operational needs and address the immediate impact of revenue and funding losses,” which will be unique to each school.
Even in the wake of this loss, the system said it's top priority, "continues to be helping students complete a college education."
"I deeply appreciate the contributions of our employees impacted by these measures, and ask all of us to show our respect, compassion and gratitude for their service to our students,” said USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley.
The Board said the USG would "continue to monitor the financial impact of COVID-19 and adjust as circumstances require." The USG also started a "comprehensive administrative review" that will reduce administrative costs system-wide by more than $100 million.
The USG said remote instruction would continue through summer, but on-campus classes are "tentatively expected to restart in the fall." The final decision will be made with guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
