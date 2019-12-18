ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Christmas is supposed be the most wonderful time of the year but for many metro Atlanta families it can be the most stressful time, both financially and emotionally.
Grammy Award-winning hip-hop mogul and philanthropist Nayvadius" Future" Wilburn teamed up with the FreeWishes Foundation, co-created by his mother and sister, for the sixth Annual Winter Wishland Extravaganza Dec. 22.
The FreeWishes team will magically transform Future's childhood park, the Bessie Branham Park in Atlanta, into a fairy tale-style winter wonderland filled with holiday gifts, games and activities for children in Atlanta.
"It's humbling to provide more than just gifts for families, it's a blessing to create an entire experience that they can remember for a lifetime," Future said.
Children accompanied by their parents or guardians can enjoy Santa and Mrs. Claus, a North Pole experience with hot chocolate and s’mores, an outside play land, picture time with live reindeer, food, gift giveaways and many more special surprises including a live performance by JFly's creation Under 21 The Band.
"The holiday season is all about giving and there is nothing more wonderful than that. I believe Christmas is one of the main times that people give without the thought of what they possibly will get in return," co-founder of FreeWishes Tia Wilburn-Anderson said. As for FreeWishes, we never stop giving. We are always brainstorming ideas of ways that we can touch the lives of others."
To participate, you must register beforehand. To register, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.