Late into the evening on Sine Die, the last day of the legislative session, the future of online sports betting bill remained uncertain. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ron Stephens, D-Savannah, said he expects the bill will be called for a vote on the House floor.
The Senate’s version of the bill added in collegiate sports betting and allocated the revenue to be split between the HOPE scholarship, healthcare, and broadband expansion. The House version of the bill only allows betting on professional sports teams and allocates all of the revenue toward HOPE scholarships and pre-k education funding.
Democrats have stated they will not vote for the sports betting bill if divisive election reform bills passed.
“As you get into these late days, there’s a tit for tat,” Stephens told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “Then the SB 202 is a bill that both sides, of course, don’t agree on. It’s a shame you know because we’ve got the kids their tuitions for school for college for pre-k, all of this is on the line,” Stephens explained.
He says the bill may not come up until late Wednesday night.
“The only way to get this done is to make sure that it is all HOPE money,” he says adding that the other causes are worthy, but should be allocated from another funding source, not the sports wagering bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.