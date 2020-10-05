SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A transformation is underway at I-285/ GA-400 as the Georgia Department of Transformation opened a new flyover ramp. The ramp connects from GA-400 southbound to I-285 East, but the change has many people concerned.
“It’s very time consuming,” said Maria Johnson, one of many drivers that found the new traffic pattern to get onto I-285 East from 400 South a nightmare. “It is confusing. I come from Lawrenceville so I take 285 East to go to work, and it is confusing getting off at exit," added Johnson.
GDOT closed the old 400 southbound ramp to I-285 East and opened a new one, which is just before the Hammond Drive overpass. The new ramp is about 80 feet in the air and takes drivers over the highway until the road merges with 285. However, confusion stems from the ramp requiring drivers to merge into the exit lane much quicker than before. It's a change that many motorist were not prepared for.
“When you miss the exit you're stuck in traffic for an hour trying to turn around” added Johnson.
Right now the new exit ramp is only one lane, and it’s so close to the previous exit that drivers say they don't have time to get over. They add the sign marking where the new exit is located is hard to spot. As a result, cars pile up on the road as they attempt to merge. Even with the confusion and merging challenges, the feedback is not all negative.
“It’s quicker and it’s easier to navigate traffic,” said drivers like Jason Sosnovsky. “It’s actually very convenient for me because I visit my parents in Marietta and the ramp makes it very convenient and quick and I like it,” added Sosnovsky
