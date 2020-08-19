SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) A crash has forced the closure of GA 400 in northern Fulton County and it could be a while before the scene is cleared.
The crash, which Sandy Springs Police confirm involves a pedestrian, has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of GA 400 near the intersection with Abernathy Road. GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 6 a.m.
All traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto Abernathy Road. Commuters are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route, if possible.
