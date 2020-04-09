SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GA-400 looks like a Nascar track according to Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and police.
“With those speeds it’s a pretty accurate description,” said Sgt. Salvador Ortega with the Sandy Springs Police Department.
In just three weeks, police have had to pull over 52 cars for going 100 miles or more on the highway.
“We have noticed an increase in drivers obviously driving in excess of 100 miles per hour, not only on GA400 but also on 285,” said Sgt. Ortega
GA-400 has been known for speeders in the past but police feel it's much worse.
“It’s very alarming. Before the pandemic with traffic being as busy as it is it’s pretty hard at times during the daytime to get to that speed, so right now I believe the numbers are that high because of the lighter traffic,” said Sgt. Ortega
Sandy Springs police are not the only ones dealing with the dangerous drivers, in just the span of an hour this week, Alpharetta police caught three cars soaring down the roadway at over 100 miles per hour. GA 400 in Alpharetta has the nickname the Alpharetta Autobahn.
No traffic on #atlanta highways means GA 400 is turning into a racetrack. 52 cars over 100 miles in 3 weeks!! #coronavirus #crime #covid19 Details @cbs46 https://t.co/kovbc7E8Dx pic.twitter.com/CTUoeoPIcN— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) April 10, 2020
Drivers traveling at such high rates of speed would normally be arrested, but due to the pandemic, for now they only receive a ticket and a court date. Police said these drivers are getting caught at all times of the day and night and are putting lives in danger.
“We are trying to have a presence on the highways to make sure people stop speeding. We want to prevent accidents from happening, we want to keep people safe,” said Sgt. Ortega.
On top of the speeders, Sgt. Ortega said they have responded to over 300 crashes in the last 30 days and that this simply should not be happening given the light traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.