Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black addresses the crowd at the Wild Hog Supper, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Atlanta. The unofficial start to the 2014 legislative session known as the Wild Hog Supper features the same group of Georgia politicians and lobbyists as previous years, but it has a more transparent tone this year. An estimated 1,000 people attended Sunday night's event, which is in its 52nd year. Previously, it wasn't always clear who was paying for what at the event. With the General Assembly passing major ethics reforms last year, officials suggested an overhaul of the Wild Hog Supper, too. Now, the Georgia Food Bank Association is organizing the event. Attendees paid $20 a person and were asked to bring a canned food item for donation. (AP Photo/David Goldman)