ATLANTA (CBS46) — Sen. Raphael Warnock has a new Republican challenger in the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Georgia.
Gary Black, who has served as Georgia's agriculture commissioner since 2011, is currently in his third term in office.
Speaking at the Georgia GOP Convention in Jekyll Island, Black blasted Sen. Warnock and President Joe Biden saying, "they're five months into it and job growth and opportunity are down, inflation, debt and gas prices are up, the Middle East is back at war. Satisfied? Or sickened? I fundamentally object. I’ll stand in the gap and say the wave comes this far, and no further."
Black was a founding member of President Trump's rural and agriculture advisory group that started in 2016, according to an email from his campaign. He was also a supporter of Congressman Doug Collins' Senate campaign last year.
Black has been part of Georgia's agriculture industry for more than 40 years, serving in several different roles. He is a University of Georgia graduate was the 2017 Georgia Trend Magazine Georgian of the Year.
Other GOP candidates currently in the race include Republican contractor, and Trump supporter, Kelvin King, along with former Navy SEAL and Trump administration official, Latham Saddler.
