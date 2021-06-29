TROUP COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A Georgia business owner is facing drug trafficking charges after he was allegedly found in possession of large amounts of marijuana.
According to LaGrange police, officers learned about “possible illegal narcotics” at 137 Commerce Avenue in LaGrange.
During the investigation, officers reportedly found 22 pounds of marijuana. Walter Dooley, the owner of Perfect Taste Barbecue in West Point, was arrested in connection to the seized marijuana.
In addition, a police spokesperson said Dooley was in possession of a large amount of THC laced candles, commonly referred to as “edibles”.
Dooley was charged with violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, including trafficking marijuana and possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.
He also faces obstruction of law enforcement charges.
Police said the case remains active, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
