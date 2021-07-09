BARTOW COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A Bartow County businessman pleaded guilty to exploiting undocumented workers for his personal financial gain.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Juan Antonio Perez has owned Aztec Farming since at least 2009. Perez’s farming operation has offices in Cartersville and Rossville, Ga, and Hixon, TN.
Federal officials said Perez, 48, of Rydal, Ga, “employed illegal aliens at below-market rates, provided no benefits or insurance, and did not pay payroll taxes or Social Security.”
While running his massive operation, Perez reportedly built a 7,500-square-foot home for himself, and he bought other houses where he allowed some of his employees to live. In addition, CBS46's cameras were rolling in April 2019 after federal agents seized 30 sports cars and heavily customized trucks from Perez. During the seizure, federal agents found at least 14 firearms at his home.
On July 7, a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office said Perez pleaded guilty to “encouraging and inducing aliens to come to, enter, and reside in the United States for the purpose of commercial advantage and private financial gain.”
"Perez endangered the livelihood of those who follow the laws governing employment, as well as the lives of those who attempt to illegally enter the United States seeking jobs like those he provided,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Perez used illegal workers for his own personal financial gain without regard for the laws of this country.”
“The old saying that crime doesn’t pay couldn’t be truer than in this instance. Perez thought his scheme to exploit desperate people looking for work and a better life would go unnoticed, but he was wrong and will now be held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Preventing the exploitation of people and protecting the integrity of the US immigration system are hallmarks of HSI’s mission and I’m proud of the work done in this case.”
Perez’s federal sentencing is scheduled for October 5 at 10 a.m.
