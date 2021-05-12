ATLANTA (CBS46)—Housing instability and homelessness in Georgia have prompted a federal agency to shift millions of federal dollars in emergency funding to cities across the state.
Newly-elected Senators Reverend Warnock (D-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) announced over $11 million in federal funding to housing authorities across Georgia to combat homelessness, housing instability, unsafe living conditions, and human trafficking in the Peach State, according to a spokesperson.
The money, according to a spokesperson with Senator Warnock’s office, will assist low-income Georgians as well as “disabled, and/or homeless by helping them afford safe and secure housing, and recover from the economic and social challenges heightened by the pandemic.”
“I am grateful we were able to pass this legislation that’s now sending federal funding directly to support the most vulnerable families and individuals in Georgia,” said Senator Reverend Warnock.
“We cannot underestimate the importance of stable, secure housing to maintaining the health and safety of families and communities in our state, especially as we begin to overcome this once-in-a-century pandemic that’s only heightened housing disparities. I will continue fighting for the federal support needed to keep Georgians safely housed.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the challenges that too many Georgians face every day, like finding and maintaining safe, affordable housing. The American Rescue Plan is delivering this crucial funding to help Georgians who need it most, and any Georgian struggling to access housing or rental assistance resources should contact my office — we are here to help,” said Senator Ossoff.
The funds will be provided through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.
To inquire about housing assistance in your area, please click on one of the highlighted links below.
According to the Senator Warnock's office, the following metro Atlanta cities will receive:
Ga. Residential Finance (Atlanta) $6.6 million
Atlanta $1.4 million
DeKalb County $965,000
Marietta $695,000
Jonesboro $334,000
Fulton County $206,000
The federal dollars come as the city of Atlanta announced a new affordable housing initiative.
