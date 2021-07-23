Washington, D.C. (CBS46)—A Georgia Congressman was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during a voting rights demonstration.
His arrest happened after Congressman Hank Johnson and others were protesting outside the Senate Building. They were demanding the U.S. Senate act on two stalled voting rights legislations.
Both bills, For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Right Advancement Act, push for expanding voting rights, changing campaign finance laws, and restoring voter protections included in the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Republican senators prevented the bills’ passage by using a filibuster, a senate procedure that requires 60 votes to pass a bill in the U.S. Senate. Democrats only have 50 votes in the senate chamber.
Senate Republicans said the bills would give the federal government too much control over elections.
Black Votes Matter planned the rally, and a group spokesperson said organizers want Congress to pass the two federal voting rights bills.
During the Thursday rally, protestors chanted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the filibuster has got to go.”
Capitol police charged Representative Johnson and others with crowding and obstruction of justice.
Responding to his arrest, Representative Johnson tweeted: "In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble."
.@BlackCaucus I was arrested today protesting against Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/JjN51mRpaC— Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 22, 2021
