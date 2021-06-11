ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray for answers on domestic terrorism and hate crimes in Georgia.
During a congressional hearing on Thursday, Congressman Johnson noted discrepancies in how the government handles hate crimes.
At the hearing, Congressman Johnson said to Director Wray, “And in March of this year, eight people were tragically murdered in a mass shooting in Atlanta. Six of those individuals murdered were women of Asian descent. At a press conference the next day, a police official famously told the public the shooter ‘had a bad day’."
"And Director Wray, two days after the murders, you said in an interview with NPR: while the motive remains under investigation at the moment, it does not appear the motive was racially motivated. Wasn’t it inappropriate for you, sir, to infer to the press that you did not believe the murders of the six Asian women was a hate crime when as you said, the motive was still under investigation?”
FBI Director Wray, who is from Atlanta, responded by saying he grieves with the families, his heart aches for the victims, and his comments were “consistent with the information we had at the time.”
Rep. Johnson then asked the FBI director his thoughts about people convicted of violent misdemeanors that are related to domestic terrorism being allowed to have firearms without restrictions.
Director Wray said he was not in a position to comment on specific legislative proposals, but he shares “the goal of making sure that those who are prohibited by law from possessing firearms don’t get their hands on firearms.”
