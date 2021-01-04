Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson spent the first Monday of the new Congress introducing a resolution seeking to censure and condemn President Donald Trump after his call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the weekend.
A bipartisan chorus of Representatives and Senators have been highly critical of the call where President Trump asked Secretary Raffensperger to "find" more votes for him in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results among other issues mentioned by the president.
.@realDonaldTrump's call to the Ga. SOS was far from "perfect." In fact, it is a violation of state and federal law. Tomorrow, I will introduce a resolution of Censure. Trump should resign NOW! https://t.co/Jor1AmFDh0— Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) January 3, 2021
Congressman Johnson said his resolution has been joined by 90 fellow members of Congress as of Monday.
