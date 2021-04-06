A Georgia congressman will hold a virtual event detailing resources available to Georgians under President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief law.
The $1.9 trillion bill, signed into law by President Biden in March, does more than just provide $1400 checks to eligible Americans.
Congressman Hank Johnson (D-Georgia) said his April 7 virtual event will “help people understand how they can benefit from the various provisions of the bill by connecting constituents with resources under the plan.”
According to federal officials, President Biden’s stimulus law extended a $300 per week unemployment insurance boost until September 6 and expanded the child tax credit for a year. Also, $25 billion will go to rental and utility assistance, and $350 billion into state, local and tribal relief.
Included in the virtual call will be experts from federal, state, and local agencies. A spokesperson with Congressman Johnson’s office said the event will last an hour and most of the call will be set aside for questions and answers.
To register for the April 7th, 3 p.m. event, please click: https://bit.ly/2R1ibJV or watch on Congressman Johnson’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RepHankJohnson/.
