Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reads an objection to the counting of the certificate of vote from the state of Michigan during a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC, early on January 7, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Twitter Wednesday night she plans to file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on January 21.

Congresswoman Greene voted against impeaching President Donald Trump Wednesday on the single charge of inciting an insurrection. Greene's no vote wasn't enough and President Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice while in office.

President-elect Biden takes office as president at noon on January 20.

