Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Twitter Wednesday night she plans to file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on January 21.
On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power.#ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe#BidenCrimeFamilly— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021
Congresswoman Greene voted against impeaching President Donald Trump Wednesday on the single charge of inciting an insurrection. Greene's no vote wasn't enough and President Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice while in office.
President-elect Biden takes office as president at noon on January 20.
