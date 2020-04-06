ATLANTA (CBS46) – As commercial testing for COVID-19 continues to ramp up around the country, the numbers of positive tests from those providers in the state of Georgia showed if you are sent for a COVID-19 test; you have an almost one in four likelihood of testing positive.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s official numbers of total cases released at noon Monday, there had been 28,777 tests performed by commercial labs and an additional 2,497 COVID-19 tests conducted by state labs. Of those tests, commercial labs returned 6,866 positive tests and state labs returned 448 positive tests.
Overall, COVID-19 tests in Georgia return a positive rate 23.4 percent of the time. Commercial tests return a positive result about 23.9 percent of the time and state lab tests return positive results roughly 17.9 percent of the time.
The numbers can be influenced by several factors including the amount of screening done before tests are administered possibly leading to higher positive results.
