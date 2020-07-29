ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia officials announced they are prepared to implement the penalty for commercial driver’s license operators convicted of using a commercial vehicle to commit human trafficking.
Georgia Department of Driver Services employees said the agency is prepared to implement House Bill 823, which passed the 2020 legislative session.
House Bill 823 ensures anyone convicted of trafficking other persons for labor or sexual servitude while using a commercial motor vehicle will receive a lifetime CDL disqualification.
“This is an important step in reducing the exploitation of human life by members of the transportation community,” said Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “It will also improve highway safety as these drivers will be taken off the road never to operate a commercial vehicle again.”
In addition, the agency said it has established a strong education and outreach program to help reduce human trafficking in the transportation industry.
