ATLANTA (CBS46)—In order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Georgia Department of Driver Services is suspending certain activities.
According to a spokesperson, DDS has suspended all road testing, noncommercial and commercial;, until further notice. In addition, some customer service centers have closed due to workforce shortages.
For more information, please click:www.dds.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.