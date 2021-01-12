Members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus (GHDC) Subcommittee on COVID-19 are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to detail a plan of action against the new variant of COVID-19.
In a letter sent to the governor, the members asked Gov. Kemp to reevaluate his current plan regarding the spread of COVID-19 within the state.
“In view of the recent confirmation of a new more transmissible coronavirus variant this week in California, Colorado, New York, Florida and Georgia, our state clearly needs to take drastic measures to protect the health and welfare of the public,” said Rep. Davis.
“On behalf of our constituents, we respectfully request that our governor use his executive powers to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while the state works to vaccinate the public. “
Subcommittee leaders are asking that Gov. Kemp review the need for a shelter-in-place order or limit large gatherings in bars, clubs, and restaurants.
Also, the group is requesting the governor closes schools for in-person instruction, mandate masks, and implement a moratorium on evictions and cutoff of utilities for 2021.
The legislators noted an aggressive response by the governor would be justified for several reasons, such as the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
The group highlighted that the state’s positivity rate was 19.4 percent when the governor first issued a shelter-in-place order on April 3, 2020.
The legislators believe the same course of action is necessary due to the recent positivity rates exceeding the rate from April 3, 2020.
Additionally, the group of Democratic legislators also seek increased action to combat the elevated rates of infection among children in Georgia, as well as curb the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
CBS46 has reached out to the governor's office for a response to the Democrat's letter.
