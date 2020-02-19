ATLANTA (CBS6)—The Georgia Department of Corrections is hosting a series of hiring events in metro-Atlanta.
Applicants are asked to complete a State of GA Application – Available online at https://bit.ly/2SUqpkg (blank copies will be available on site).
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.
There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day
Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
• Valid Driver’s License
• Birth Certificate
• Social Security Card
• HS Diploma/GED transcript
• SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
• If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile
The first hiring event will be on March 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center:
Goodwill Career Center
7291 Davidson Parkway
Stockbridge, GA 30236
The second hiring event will be on March 5th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgia Department of Labor:
Georgia Department of Labor
2211 Beaver Ruin Rd, #160
Norcross, GA 30071
The third hiring event will be on March 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Crescent College:
Southern Crescent College
501 Varsity Rd
Griffin, GA 30223
