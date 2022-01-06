ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Public Health says it will not be publish an updated COVID-19 Daily Status Report today on its website because of ongoing issues with its Electronic Laboratory Reporting.
Data for case counts, hospitalizations and deaths come from sources other than ELR, and as such are not impacted by the same problem. The updated numbers for today are:
COVID-19 Status in Georgia 01-06-2022
PCR Cases Total: 1,511,810 (+18,556 since yesterday)
Hospitalizations Total: 96,444 (+203 since yesterday)
Confirmed Deaths Total: 26,523 (+51 since yesterday)
Antigen + Cases Total: 440,945 (+5,257 since yesterday)
Probable Deaths Total: 5,070 (+21 since yesterday)
DPH says it is actively working to resolve the issue with the COVID-19 testing numbers received through ELR to ensure we are providing accurate and transparent data about COVID-19 in Georgia. They ask for your continued patience as we address this issue.
