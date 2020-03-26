DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is taking precautions after a staffer at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in DeKalb County tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID 19).
“This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 within a DJJ facility, and at this time, no other youth or member of the workforce population has shown symptoms of the virus,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We will continue to follow all CDC and Georgia DPH guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus and ensure the health of our population.”
According to a press release, the employee last reported to work on March 16, 2020, and the employee had a non-contact role with the youth population.
DJJ did not identify the employee citing the HIPAA privacy act.
The press release stated the employee is currently being treated at a metro Atlanta hospital.
In addition, three Metro RYDC employees who worked closely with the staffers were notified and have self-quarantined.
These employees currently exhibit no signs or symptoms of the virus.
DJJ officials said it has cleaned and disinfected the areas where the employees worked.
According to officials, DJJ has incorporated rigorous measures to limit the transmission of the COVID-19 infection in all its facilities since early March.
Steps taken include screenings of all correctional officers, visitors, and other staff.
DJJ said it has also implemented an aggressive and extensive cleaning schedule that disinfects all areas within the facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.