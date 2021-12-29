ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Public Health is asking individuals seeking COVID-19 testing not to go to hospital emergency rooms unless they are experiencing severe symptoms that require urgent medical attention.
Asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild symptoms should find testing sites other than hospital emergency departments.
COVID-19 testing locations are available throughout Georgia and can be found on the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
At this time, lines are often long at testing sites but GDPH says it is working on expanding hours and adding sites.
To help alleviate delays at testing sites, it is critical that people register BEFORE going to a DPH test site. Online registration (https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting) will help alleviate back-ups at test sites and free up staff to do more testing if they aren’t doing registration paperwork.
COVID vaccination is available statewide and is the best tool for ending this pandemic and reducing the overwhelming strain on the healthcare system and healthcare providers. To find a COVID vaccination location, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
Georgians aged 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. Georgians 16 and older are eligible for boosters six months after completing their primary vaccine series of either Moderna or Pfizer (only Pfizer is authorized for booster doses in 16- and 17- year-olds) and two months after their J&J vaccine.
Basic prevention measures should also be followed to help prevent further spread of COVID and mitigate outbreaks of infection, especially in public settings: wear a mask, physically distance, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
WATCH GOV. KEMP PRESS CONFERENCE
