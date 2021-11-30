ATLANTA (CBS46) — As uncertainty remains over the new COVID-19 variant, the CDC is now recommending all U.S. adults get booster shots.
Tuesday, Moderna's CEO reportedly said current COVID vaccines likely won't work as well against the new Omicron variant.
The CDC now says Hartsfield-Jackson is one of at least four major airports nationwide testing for the Omicron variant.
This comes as three Delta flights a week arrive here from South Africa where the new strain was first detected.
"We have not detected any cases in Georgia at this time, although it is likely just a matter of time before we do detect a case," said Dr. Alexander Millman, Chief Medical Officer for the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Millman says their department is still heavily encouraging vaccines, despite the Moderna CEO's reported comments Tuesday.
"We do know that even if the vaccine is slightly less affective as was the case with the delta variant, it still offers protection, particularly against severe disease and death," said Millman.
Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla also addressed vaccine concerns this week. “I doubt that the results will be that we can find ourselves that we're not protecting at all. We can find ourselves that we are perfectly fine, and you are protecting as high as with the Delta or what we are having a less protection with compared to the Delta. But that will be the variant. And in both cases, boosters should reduce dramatically the gap.”
Meanwhile, Wellstar Health System has opened two pediatric COVID vaccination clinics in Cobb County for children five to eleven.
"Just because we're worried about a new variant, does not mean that the other variants have been eliminated. In addition, while it may be unlikely, we do not know that it's been ruled out, so some protection is always better than no protection," said Dr. Hebah Pranckun with Wellstar.
The new variant has now been detected in at least twenty countries, including Canada.
