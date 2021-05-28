MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—A Monroe County sergeant was demoted after his K-9 partner died from reportedly being left in the sergeant's car. The incident happened on May 13.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, Deputy Willie Barkley was working the overnight shift.
After completing paperwork, Barkley went home and accidentally left his K-9 partner, Officer Khan, asleep in the patrol car. After several hours, Barkley remembered he left Khan, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, in the patrol car.
When Barkley went to get the K-9 from the vehicle, the dog was dead.
Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said Khan’s death was an avoidable accident.
Sheriff Freeman demoted Barkley from sergeant to deputy and he was moved from field operations.
Additionally, Freeman said Barkley was suspended for five days without pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.