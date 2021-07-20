WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A Georgia deputy's five-year-old son has died of COVID-19.
Whitfield County Deputy Wes Gibson said in a Facebook post that his son, Wyatt, passed away.
“My little buddy. My best friend. My helper. Wyatt was nothing joy and happiness. We loved having fun and going on adventures together. He loved his momma and his sister so very much, and he was always looking for ways to help,” Gibson wrote on Facebook.
Deputy Gibson continued, “He loved to build things. Big things! And then he loved showing them to Alexis and me. Wyatt loved Rock City and The Tennessee Aquarium. He loved to play outside, help in the yard, and help with the horses.”
An online obituary reported Wyatt, of Calhoun, died on July 16 in a Chattanooga, TN hospital.
A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with medical bills, funeral costs, and “to just get through the worst nightmare of any parent."
Arrangements will be announced by Ponders Melrose Chapel at 706-226-4002.
