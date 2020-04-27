ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The offices of the Georgia Department of Labor remain closed, even though right across the street the Department of Driver Services is allowing Georgians with appointments to come in.
Antoine Kelly showed up at GDOL because he had received a letter to confirm his address change in person.
With the doors closed, people are trying to call or email to get answers. For two weeks, Jeff and Nancy Fischer tried to get a response from GDOL's fraud unit. Someone has been getting Nancy's money and even tried to change her address to forward the payments.
"I certainly understand they’re overwhelmed," said Jeff Fischer.
"They should figure out a way to start prioritizing just like you see everyday – kind of a triage system."
The Department of Labor says it is making progress. It also says it is working to resolve Kelly's case, and, as of this afternoon, the Fischers' identity fraud case has been resolved.
But plenty of people are still showing up at the department's offices wondering when the doors will reopen.
