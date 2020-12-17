During a press conference at Grady Hospital on Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp announced $70 million in funding would be used to help state hospitals and nursing homes augment staffing needs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp also addressed concerns of a vaccine shortage as the state rolls out its first phase of inoculation for front line workers.
It was great to be with Dr. Toomey and the team at Grady today as we announced an extension of staff augmentation and gave an update on Georgia’s vaccine distribution. pic.twitter.com/uyFtYMlrUO— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 17, 2020
"We will not be able to vaccinate the general public for months," said Kemp of the small supply of Pfizer's vaccine currently allocated to the state. "This week we got 84,000 does of the Pfizer. Next week we're going to get 174,000 does of the Moderna vaccine, and then it looks like next week with Pfizer we're going to get around 60,000, which is a little bit smaller of amount than what we originally were told. I think we were right at 99,000," he added.
Pfizer responded to allegations of production and distribution disruptions by stating, "This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million does that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more does sitting in out warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."
Kemp was also joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. Toomey echoed the Governor's sentiments that the public should not let its guard down, but instead remain vigilant and continue to follow safety guidelines laid about by the state and health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of show of support for the vaccine, and its potential to help combat COVID-19, Dr. Toomey volunteered to be vaccinated in front of the public.
"This vaccine is safe, it's effective, and it will be the tool we have to finally get back to what we think of our Georgia lifestyle," Dr. Toomey said before receiving the vaccine.
"This is an exciting day, it's a medical miracle," added Kemp before watching Grady Hospital ICU Nurse Norma Poindexter and Dr. Toomey be vaccinated. Kemp opted not to be receive the vaccine, instead stating that it was those on the front line who should continue to receive the vaccine.
"I am so relieved and so excited. To quote the Governor, I think, I see that we can start to save lives, prevent some of the suffering that so many of Georgians have had to endure within our families, with our friends. This has been an incredible toll on Georgia as a whole and on the health care community," Dr. Toomey said following inoculation.
She continued, "I mean, I think the people don't understand how difficult it's been for everyone here for everyone at Grady and all of our hospitals working night and day. I feel like we have this ray of hope."
Moderna's vaccine received backing from a key FDA panel Thursday evening. However, the agency has yet to authorize the vaccine for emergency use.
