ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed to CBS46 News that it is consulting with the CDC to evaluate patients who could have the Coronavirus that has caused a health emergency in China.
"DPH has not confirmed any cases of Coronavirus in Georgia, however the situation could change as additional patients are evaluated," The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a statement.
The statement goes on to say, "This is a fluid situation where numbers will change and may not reflect the level of risk to the general public, which at this time remains low."
The health department offers these tips to avoid contracting the Coronavirus:
- Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and stay away from people who are sick.
- If you’ve traveled from Wuhan City, China into the U.S. and you have symptoms of Coronavirus (runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, a general feeling of being unwell), seek advice from your health care provider.
- If you don’t have a health care provider, contact your local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.