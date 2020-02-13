ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Safety confirms that commissioner Colonel Mark W. McDonough has resigned his post.
The department confirmed the news Thursday morning. McDonough also serves as a colonel with the Georgia State Patrol.
He had served as commissioner of the GDPS since his appointment by former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal in 2011, replacing Bill Hitchens.
Current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released this statement Thursday morning to CBS46 regarding McDonough's resignation:
“My family and I thank Colonel McDonough for his dedicated service, leadership, and sacrifice. We wish him the very best in the years ahead.”
The resignation is effective March 1.
This comes just weeks after 30 members of the 106th GSP trooper school cheated on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the academy curriculum.
"It’s a punch in the gut," McDonough said shortly after the incident occurred when speaking with reporters. "This goes to our very core values."
