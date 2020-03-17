ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Department of Driver Services is altering procedures drivers and identification card holders age 60 and older in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a press release from the DDS, drivers and identification card holders age 60 and older will be given a 120-day extension for renewals.
“Commissioner Moore and his team are actively searching for ways to provide more services away from the centers to mitigate public health concerns, and I applaud them for identifying this solution for these citizens,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp.
Customers aged 60 years or older whose license or ID card is valid with an expiration from March through June 30, 2020 will be mailed an updated card with a 120-day extension. The new card will go out automatically.
“DDS is taking every precaution to keep our customers and team members safe. However, if you do not have to visit in person, please do not come. Many services can be done from the comfort of your home or office via the DDS website or the free mobile app, DDS 2 Go,” commented Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
Customers are asked to check DDS Online Services at dds.georgia.gov before visiting in person.
