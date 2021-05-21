ATLANTA (CBS46) - The need for commercial drivers has grown to the point that Georgia Department of Driver Services initiated a third-party tester pilot program. It will make it easier for drivers to receive a commercial vehicles road test. DDS increased its number of third-part testing locations statewide.
Three schools added are Daly’s, Georgia Driving Academy (GDA), and the Truck Driver Institute (TDI). The Southeastern Linemen Training Center will soon begin testing their own graduates.
Third-party testing allows companies outside the state's licensing system, such as driving schools or trucking companies, to test their students or employees and certify them for commercial driver's licenses.
“We are proud of our existing partnerships with 75 third party testers. These testing facilities have highly trained personnel who are qualified to administer the tests so that their students can get to work as soon as possible. These additional sites will expand the number of CDL drivers in Georgia and make it more efficient for those that require CDL testing with us,” stated DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore in a press release Friday.
Having these additional testing locations will help with the demand for commercial vehicle tests and get commercial drivers on the road faster.
For more information on the DDS commercial driver program, click here. Information on commercial vehicle training, testing and the ability to schedule an appointment can all be accessed online as well as the DDS free mobile app, DDS 2 GO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.