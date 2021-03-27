The Georgia Department of Driver Services announced a new online feature for Georgia drivers.
According to a spokesperson, motorist can now go online to reinstate driving privileges or pay a citation.
Officials are hoping this will alleviate time as the state grapples with the pandemic.
“As we continue to be vigilant during this emergency period, we recommend using DDS remote services to reinstate your license if possible,” commented Commissioner Moore. “DDS Online Services allows customers to pay fees, reinstate and replace their driver’s license safely and conveniently without visiting in person,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
In addition, customers may view, print or email a list of their specific reinstatement requirements, pay fees and reinstate driving privileges online.
Eligible customers may request that a free replacement of their original license be mailed directly to them, and they can drive on the online receipt until it arrives. Most services are discounted $5.00 when you use DDS Online Services or DDS 2 GO.
The agency’s online services available at www.dds.georgia.gov or the mobile app DDS 2 GO.
