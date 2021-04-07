A Georgia faith-based leader who advocated boycotting some of the state’s largest corporations has said the boycott has been postponed.
In a press conference last week, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, a leader of several hundred African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, called for boycotting Georgia-based companies Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot.
During the press conference, Bishop Jackson asked citizens not to do business with the Fortune 500 companies because he felt the corporations did not speak out enough against Georgia’s new voting law.
According to a spokesperson representing Bishop Jackson, the boycott will be delayed until at least April 13. The spokesperson said Bishop Jackson and other faith-based leaders are set to meet with Coca Cola’s CEO on April 13.
The spokesperson noted that both Coca Cola and Delta leaders have publicly spoken out against the controversial voting law.
Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside said his office will not enforce a part of the controversial law. A section of the law makes it illegal to pass out water or snacks to voters within 150 feet of polling places.
In addition, the new law shortens the time for runoffs from nine weeks to four. Republican lawmakers said the current nine-week period is “exhausting” and needs to be shortened to a “more manageable period.”
Due to the shorter period, Democrats said there will be less time for early and mail voting. Early voting had lasted three weeks before runoffs. Under the new law, early voting would begin “as soon as possible, but no later than the second Monday before the election."
This change could leave as little as five weekdays and no weekend days of early voting during a runoff.
