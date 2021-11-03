ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gov. Brian Kemp slammed President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors Wednesday, calling it a “dangerous overreach".
"The Biden Administration is now forcing hardworking Georgians to choose between their livelihood and the vaccine." Kemp said.
The White House is mandating all employees of contractors that do business with the federal government be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
"In addition to being unlawful, this lawsuit places immense burdens on our employers. Meaning those who do not enforce this unlawful policy face losing billions of dollars in federal funding."
State Attorney General, Chris Carr, and Commissioner of Agriculture, Gary Black both joined Governor Kemp in opposing the mandate.
They believe it puts the University System of Georgia in a tough spot, and will impact the critical food service industry.
"I think Georgians want their meat inspected. I think Georgians expect their food to be safe. In order to do so, we must have the proper team on the field everyday to protect our citizens. That is in jeopardy." he said.
The crux of the lawsuit is whether the government has the authority to impose a sweeping vaccine mandate.
"We look forward to having our day in court." said Kemp.
The Biden Administration is also expected to roll out plans for a vaccine mandate or weekly testing for private businesses with at least 100 workers.
