ATLANTA (CBS46) – It’s been one year since Georgia’s Hands-Free Law was enacted and plenty of drivers are getting ticketed for violating that law.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the state has written a total of 24,862 citations on the Georgia Hands-Free Law.
It has been one year since Georgia became #HandsFree. Total citations - 24,862. #gsp #gamccd #gacpd #DontDriveDistracted— Georgia DPS (@ga_dps) July 1, 2019
That number translates to roughly 68.1 citations per day since the law went into effect.
Assuming an average ticket cost of $100, based on the three tiered system of $50 for the first fine, $100 for the second fine, and $150 for the third fine, and assuming all the citations were paid tickets; the state has made $2,486,200 on citations for the Hands Free Law.
