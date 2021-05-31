NORTH Ga. (CBS46)—North Georgia health officials are urging parents and or guardians to vaccinate kids ages 12 to 17 over the summer, before the next school year begins.
On Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health in North Georgia issued a message encouraging parents and/or guardians to vaccinate their children.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for youths ages 12 to 17.
Also, the North Georgia Health District will conduct a special vaccine clinic to make it easier for young residents to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Click here to see the public announcements about the special vaccine clinics in North Georgia.
Several things for parents to keep in mind.
- COVID-19 vaccine is no-cost at the health departments.
- No appointment is needed.
- No identification is required.
- Anyone 17 or younger must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated
Click here for a copy of a consent form.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, research has shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in preventing the COVID-19 virus in children ages 12 through 15. Previous research has shown that the vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the COVID-19 virus with symptoms in people aged 16 and older,” a department of health spokesperson said.
Children are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. They can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
In the U.S., children who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine or get a COVID-19 test after a known exposure if they don't have symptoms, with some exceptions for specific settings.
Health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but some health departments are capable of maintaining only a limited number of doses, so it is best to call them ahead of arrival to confirm Pfizer vaccine is available that day, according to a health department spokesperson.
North Georgia Health District Phone Numbers:
Canton (770) 345-7371
Woodstock (770) 928-0133
Gilmer (706) 635-4363
Pickens (706) 253-2821
Fannin (706) 632-3023
Murray (706) 695-4585
Whitfield (706) 279-9600
Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines.
